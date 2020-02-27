Clariant AG (CLZNF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Christian Faitz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Clariant AG (CLZNF), with a price target of CHF26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.75, close to its 52-week high of $22.20.

Faitz has an average return of 8.3% when recommending Clariant AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is ranked #2438 out of 5934 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clariant AG with a $25.36 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.20 and a one-year low of $18.27. Currently, Clariant AG has an average volume of 136.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources;Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate.