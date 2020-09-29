Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Receives a Buy from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Nicholas Cucharale maintained a Buy rating on Civista Bancshares (CIVB) today and set a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Cucharale is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 31.8% success rate. Cucharale covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, and Esquire Financial Holdings.

Civista Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.42, which is a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Boenning & Scattergood also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.75 price target.

Based on Civista Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.6 million and net profit of $6.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.3 million and had a net profit of $8.66 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CIVB in relation to earlier this year.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. Civista Bancshares was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.