City Office REIT (CIO) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Crow initiated coverage with a Hold rating on City Office REIT (CIO) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 65.2% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on City Office REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.16 and a one-year low of $6.12. Currently, City Office REIT has an average volume of 327K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CIO in relation to earlier this year.

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.