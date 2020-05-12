City Office REIT (CIO) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on City Office REIT (CIO), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 56.1% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for City Office REIT with a $10.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.50 and a one-year low of $6.50. Currently, City Office REIT has an average volume of 750.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CIO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.