Citrix Systems (CTXS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Hold rating on Citrix Systems (CTXS) yesterday and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $141.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 69.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Slack Technologies, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citrix Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $146.09, representing a 2.0% upside. In a report issued on April 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

Based on Citrix Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $810 million and net profit of $207 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $802 million and had a net profit of $166 million.

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

