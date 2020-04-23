Citrix Systems (CTXS) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron assigned a Hold rating to Citrix Systems (CTXS) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $142.61, close to its 52-week high of $152.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 70.2% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Zoom Video Communications, and Slack Technologies.

Citrix Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.40, implying a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Citrix Systems’ market cap is currently $18.73B and has a P/E ratio of 28.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -16.93.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Read More on CTXS: