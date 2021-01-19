Citrix Systems (CTXS) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Citrix Systems (CTXS). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $135.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.5% and a 77.8% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Cambium Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citrix Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $162.80, representing a 24.7% upside. In a report issued on January 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Citrix Systems’ market cap is currently $16.25B and has a P/E ratio of 28.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.95.

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

