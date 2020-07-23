Citrix Systems (CTXS) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Citrix Systems (CTXS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $145.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 75.9% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Citrix Systems with a $163.20 average price target, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $162.00 price target.

Citrix Systems’ market cap is currently $20.63B and has a P/E ratio of 29.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 191 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CTXS in relation to earlier this year.

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.