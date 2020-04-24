Citrix Systems (CTXS) Gets a Hold Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Hold rating on Citrix Systems (CTXS) today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $141.56.

Citrix Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $147.38, representing a 2.9% upside. In a report issued on April 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

Citrix Systems’ market cap is currently $17.48B and has a P/E ratio of 29.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -17.51.

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

