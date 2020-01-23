Citrix Systems (CTXS) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Hold rating on Citrix Systems (CTXS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.23, close to its 52-week high of $119.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 71.7% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cambium Networks, Elastic, and Datadog.

Citrix Systems has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $106.17, implying a -10.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Based on Citrix Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $271 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $166 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 148 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CTXS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.