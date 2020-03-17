Citrix Systems (CTXS) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Citrix Systems (CTXS), with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citrix Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $123.73, a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $130.55 and a one-year low of $90.28. Currently, Citrix Systems has an average volume of 1.81M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.