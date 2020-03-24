Citrix Systems (CTXS) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Philip Winslow maintained a Buy rating on Citrix Systems (CTXS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Winslow is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 64.3% success rate. Winslow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, NortonLifeLock, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citrix Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.60, which is a -2.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, William Blair also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Citrix Systems’ market cap is currently $14.88B and has a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -13.66.

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.