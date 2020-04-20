Citizens Financial (CFG) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Citizens Financial (CFG) on April 17 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 70.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Citizens Financial with a $34.29 average price target, a 93.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Citizens Financial’s market cap is currently $8.49B and has a P/E ratio of 5.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.63.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CFG in relation to earlier this year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending and leasing, trade financing, deposit and treasury management, foreign exchange and interest rate risk management, corporate finance and debt, and equity capital markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.