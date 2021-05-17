Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

Christine Brown- May 17, 2021, 6:38 AM EDT

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 39.8% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and ENDRA Life Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Citius Pharmaceuticals with a $5.00 average price target.

Based on Citius Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.15 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.32 million.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. It offers Mino-Lok, a patented solution to treat and salvage infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for treatment of hemorrhoids. The company was founded by Ralph Montrone on January 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

