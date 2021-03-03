Citigroup Upgrades UBISOFT Entertainment (UBSFY) to Buy

UBISOFT Entertainment (UBSFY) received a Buy rating from Citigroup analyst Thomas Singlehurst today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Singlehurst is ranked #2184 out of 7342 analysts.

UBISOFT Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

UBISOFT Entertainment’s market cap is currently $10.18B and has a P/E ratio of -78.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -54.15.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works. The company was founded by Yves Guillemot on March 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil sous Bois, France.