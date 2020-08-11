Citigroup Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Universal Display (OLED)

In a report released today, Atif Malik from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Universal Display (OLED), with a price target of $187.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $185.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Malik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 69.2% success rate. Malik covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Silicon Laboratories, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Display is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $189.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $230.32 and a one-year low of $105.11. Currently, Universal Display has an average volume of 479.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OLED in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode, technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products. The company was founded by Sherwin I. Seligsohn in 1994 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.