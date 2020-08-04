Citigroup Sticks to Their Hold Rating for T Rowe Price (TROW)

Citigroup analyst William Katz maintained a Hold rating on T Rowe Price (TROW) today and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $136.66, close to its 52-week high of $139.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 67.0% success rate. Katz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sculptor Capital Management, Apollo Global Management, and Raymond James Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for T Rowe Price with a $139.10 average price target, a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $149.00 price target.

T Rowe Price’s market cap is currently $31.19B and has a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TROW in relation to earlier this year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.