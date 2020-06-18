Citigroup Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Manitowoc Company (MTW)

In a report released today, Timothy Thein from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Manitowoc Company (MTW), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Thein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Thein covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Parker Hannifin, and The Middleby.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manitowoc Company is a Hold with an average price target of $10.83.

Based on Manitowoc Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $329 million and GAAP net loss of $7.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $418 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.7 million.

The Manitowoc Co., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of a line of crawler mounted lattice boom cranes, under the Manitowoc brand. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Africa, and Middle East and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes the North American and South American continents. The Europe and Africa segment refers to the continents of Europe and Africa. The Middle East and Asia Pacific segment consists of Asia and Australian continents and the Middle East region. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.