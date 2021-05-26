Citigroup Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF)

Citigroup analyst Jemima Benstead reiterated a Hold rating on Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF) on May 21. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.90.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fevertree Drinks with a $29.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.63 and a one-year low of $22.52. Currently, Fevertree Drinks has an average volume of 1,164.

Fevertree Drinks Plc manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. It sells carbonated mixers to hotels, restaurants, bars and cafes as well as supermarkets and off-licenses for retail purchase. The company was founded by Charles Timothy Rolls and Timothy Daniel Gray Warrillow in 2004 and is headquartered in London, The United Kingdom.