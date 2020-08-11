Citigroup Sticks to Their Hold Rating for CyrusOne (CONE)

In a report released today, Michael Rollins from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on CyrusOne (CONE), with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.31, close to its 52-week high of $86.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Rollins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 72.5% success rate. Rollins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Vonage Holdings, Cogent Comms, and CenturyLink.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CyrusOne with a $84.55 average price target, a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $86.77 and a one-year low of $43.72. Currently, CyrusOne has an average volume of 1.12M.

CyrusOne, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers. The company was founded on July 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.