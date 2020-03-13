Citigroup Sticks to Its Buy Rating for United Rentals (URI)

Citigroup analyst Timothy Thein maintained a Buy rating on United Rentals (URI) today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.91, close to its 52-week low of $83.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Thein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 42.6% success rate. Thein covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Parker Hannifin.

United Rentals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.33.

The company has a one-year high of $170.04 and a one-year low of $83.00. Currently, United Rentals has an average volume of 1.26M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of URI in relation to earlier this year.

United Rentals, Inc. engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and fluid solutions.