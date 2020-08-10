Citigroup Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Altice Usa (ATUS)

In a report released today, Michael Rollins from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Altice Usa (ATUS), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Rollins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 74.0% success rate. Rollins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Vonage Holdings, Cogent Comms, and CenturyLink.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altice Usa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.70, which is a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Altice Usa’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.45 billion and GAAP net loss of $858K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.45 billion and had a net profit of $86.37 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATUS in relation to earlier this year.

Altice USA, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The company operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business segments. Altice USA was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.