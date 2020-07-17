Citigroup Remains a Hold on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

In a report released today, Christian Wetherbee from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on GasLog Partners (GLOP), with a price target of $4.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.21, close to its 52-week low of $1.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Wetherbee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 66.1% success rate. Wetherbee covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Acquisition, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GasLog Partners with a $6.25 average price target.

Based on GasLog Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $91.35 million and net profit of $14.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $93.92 million and had a net profit of $20.37 million.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Monaco.