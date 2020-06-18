Citigroup Remains a Buy on Welbilt (WBT)

In a report released today, Timothy Thein from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Welbilt (WBT), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Thein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Thein covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Parker Hannifin.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Welbilt is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.67.

Welbilt’s market cap is currently $888.6M and has a P/E ratio of 22.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.77.

Welbilt, Inc. engages in the provision of foodservice equipment. It designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for the global commercial foodservice market. It operates through following geographic segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America. The EMEA segment is made up of markets in Europe, including Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, Middle East and Africa. The APAC segment is comprises of markets in China, Australia, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, FL.