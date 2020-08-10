Citigroup Remains a Buy on Primo Water (PRMW)

In a report released today, Wendy Nicholson from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Primo Water (PRMW), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicholson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 59.3% success rate. Nicholson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Primo Water is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.00, implying a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.00 and a one-year low of $6.33. Currently, Primo Water has an average volume of 1.92M.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea, and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The Route Based Services segment includes Aquaterra and Eden businesses. The Coffee, Tea, and Extract Solutions segment relates to the S&D business. The All Other segment manufactures, repacks, and markets carbonated soft drinks in Europe. The All Other segment focuses on Aimia, Decantae, and RCI concentrate businesses, Columbus, Georgia manufacturing facility, and other miscellaneous expenses. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.