Citigroup Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Circor International (CIR)

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Hold rating on Circor International (CIR) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplowitz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 46.5% success rate. Kaplowitz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Illinois Tool Works, and Rockwell Automation.

Circor International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Circor International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $192 million and GAAP net loss of $78.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $239 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.63 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CIRCOR International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of differentiated technology products and sub-systems for markets including industrial, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, and commercial marine. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment provides engineered integrated flow control solutions, valves and services for the oil and gas and process instrumentation markets. The Aerospace and Defense segment encompasses the aerospace business, as well as the pumps defense business of fluid handling. The Industrial segment includes the remaining portion of fluid handling as well as the industrial solutions and power and process businesses that were part of advanced flow solutions. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.