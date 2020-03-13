Citigroup Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Cummins (CMI)

Citigroup analyst Timothy Thein maintained a Buy rating on Cummins (CMI) today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $135.00, close to its 52-week low of $127.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Thein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 42.6% success rate. Thein covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Parker Hannifin.

Cummins has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.78.

Cummins’ market cap is currently $19.4B and has a P/E ratio of 8.95. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.59.

Cummins, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems and New Power.

