Citigroup Maintains Their Hold Rating on Parker Hannifin (PH)

In a report released today, Timothy Thein from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Parker Hannifin (PH), with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $135.03, close to its 52-week low of $126.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Thein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 42.6% success rate. Thein covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Parker Hannifin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $194.75.

The company has a one-year high of $215.94 and a one-year low of $126.19. Currently, Parker Hannifin has an average volume of 1.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PH in relation to earlier this year.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems.