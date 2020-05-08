Citigroup Maintains a Hold Rating on Mettler-Toledo (MTD)

In a report released today, Patrick B Donnelly from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Mettler-Toledo (MTD), with a price target of $740.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $718.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Donnelly is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 54.8% success rate. Donnelly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Exact Sciences, and IQVIA Holdings.

Mettler-Toledo has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $690.25, which is a -7.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $755.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $873.52 and a one-year low of $579.41. Currently, Mettler-Toledo has an average volume of 198.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Shawn Vadala, the CFO of MTD sold 1,358 shares for a total of $1,050,736.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. manufactures and markets precision instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. It also provides analytical instruments for use in life science, reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development and process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes. Mettler-Toledo also supplies end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company operates through five segments: U. S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The U.S. Operations segment represents certain of the company’s marketing and producing organizations located in the United States. The Western European Operations segment includes marketing and producing organizations in Western Europe, excluding operations located in Switzerland. The Swiss Operations segment includes marketing and producing organizations located in Switzerland as well as extensive R&D operations that are responsible for the development, production and marketing of precision instruments, including weighing, analytical and measurement technologies for use in a variety of industrial and laboratory applications. The Chinese Operations segment represents marketing and producing organizations located in China. Its market organizations are geographically focused and are responsible for all aspects of the company’s sales and service. The Operating segments that exist outside these reportable segments are included in other segment. Mettler-Toledo International was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.