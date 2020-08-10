Citigroup Maintains a Hold Rating on BorgWarner (BWA)

In a report released today, Itay Michaeli from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on BorgWarner (BWA), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Michaeli has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.3% and a 50.7% success rate. Michaeli covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, American Axle, and Autoliv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BorgWarner is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.27, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.60 and a one-year low of $17.00. Currently, BorgWarner has an average volume of 3.15M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BWA in relation to earlier this year.

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance. The Drivetrain segment focuses in the products that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.