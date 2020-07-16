Citigroup Keeps Their Hold Rating on Venator Materials (VNTR)

In a report released today, PJ Juvekar from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Venator Materials (VNTR), with a price target of $1.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Juvekar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 42.3% success rate. Juvekar covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Venator Materials with a $2.09 average price target, which is a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Based on Venator Materials’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $532 million and net profit of $7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $562 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VNTR in relation to earlier this year.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment consists of functional additives, color pigments, timber and water treatment businesses. The company offers its products under the brands TIOXIDE, HOMBITAN, HOMBITEC, UVTITAN, ALTRIS, DAVIS COLORS, GRANUFIN, FERROXIDE, HOLIDAY PGMENTS, COPPERAS RED, HOMBIKAT, DELTIO, SACHTOLITH, ECOLIFE, and NICASAL. Venator Materials was founded on April 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Wynyard Park, the United Kingdom.