Citigroup Keeps Their Hold Rating on PepsiCo (PEP)

Citigroup analyst Wendy Nicholson maintained a Hold rating on PepsiCo (PEP) today and set a price target of $157.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $146.47, close to its 52-week high of $147.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicholson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 60.7% success rate. Nicholson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Edgewell Personal Care, and Colgate-Palmolive.

PepsiCo has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $145.67.

The company has a one-year high of $147.13 and a one-year low of $114.11. Currently, PepsiCo has an average volume of 3.67M.

