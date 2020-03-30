Citigroup Keeps Their Buy Rating on Texas Instruments (TXN)

Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained a Buy rating on Texas Instruments (TXN) today and set a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $100.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Danely is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 52.3% success rate. Danely covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxim Integrated, Microchip, and Broadcom.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Texas Instruments with a $127.94 average price target.

Based on Texas Instruments’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.35 billion and net profit of $1.07 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.72 billion and had a net profit of $1.24 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TXN in relation to earlier this year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture semiconductor solutions for analog and digital embedded and application processing. It operates through the following segments: Analog, and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson and Eugene McDermott in 1930and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.