Citigroup Keeps a Hold Rating on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

In a report released today, Scott Gruber from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.01, close to its 52-week low of $2.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Gruber is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 38.7% success rate. Gruber covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Diamond Offshore Drilling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Liberty Oilfield Services with a $4.90 average price target, representing a 78.2% upside. In a report issued on March 25, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Liberty Oilfield Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $398 million and GAAP net loss of $12.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $473 million and had a net profit of $18.99 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More on LBRT: