Citigroup (C) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to Citigroup (C) yesterday and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 67.5% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and New Mountain Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Citigroup with a $77.08 average price target, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $82.13 and a one-year low of $32.00. Currently, Citigroup has an average volume of 23.08M.

Citigroup, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services. The Institutional Clients Group segment provides corporate, institutional, public sector and high-net-worth clients around the world with a full range of wholesale banking products and services. This segment includes fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance and securities services. The Corporate and Other segment includes certain unallocated costs of global staff functions, other corporate expenses and unallocated global operations and technology expenses, Corporate Treasury, certain North America and international legacy consumer loan portfolios, other legacy assets and discontinued operations. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

