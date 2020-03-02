Citigroup (C) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Citigroup (C), with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citigroup is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $93.82, which is a 46.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $83.11 and a one-year low of $60.05. Currently, Citigroup has an average volume of 13.58M.

