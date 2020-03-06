Citigroup (C) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Morgan Stanley gave Citigroup (NYSE: C) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Mike Mayo maintained a Buy rating on Citigroup today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.91, close to its 52-week low of $59.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.6% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Citigroup with a $93.36 average price target, implying a 54.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

Citigroup’s market cap is currently $133.7B and has a P/E ratio of 7.89. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.77.

