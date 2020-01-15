Citigroup (C) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Wells Fargo gave Citigroup (NYSE: C) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Merrill Lynch. Analyst Erika Najarian reiterated a Buy rating on Citigroup today and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.91, close to its 52-week high of $83.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Najarian is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 57.1% success rate. Najarian covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Huntington Bancshares, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Fifth Third Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citigroup is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $93.04, which is a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Citigroup’s market cap is currently $178.8B and has a P/E ratio of 10.87. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.01.

