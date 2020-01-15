Citigroup (C) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Wells Fargo gave Citigroup (NYSE: C) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Buy rating on Citigroup today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.91, close to its 52-week high of $83.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 54.0% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citigroup is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $93.04, implying a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Based on Citigroup’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.93 billion and net profit of $4.95 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.08 billion and had a net profit of $4.27 billion.

