Citigroup (C) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Citigroup (C), with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.91, close to its 52-week high of $76.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 68.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Citigroup with a $83.31 average price target, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Citigroup’s market cap is currently $152.1B and has a P/E ratio of 15.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.98.

Founded in 1812, New York-based Citigroup, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which provides financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate/Other.