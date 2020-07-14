Citigroup (C) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Citigroup (C), with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citigroup is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.19, which is a 29.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Based on Citigroup’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.73 billion and net profit of $2.52 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.58 billion and had a net profit of $4.71 billion.

Citigroup, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services. The Institutional Clients Group segment provides corporate, institutional, public sector and high-net-worth clients around the world with a full range of wholesale banking products and services. This segment includes fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance and securities services. The Corporate and Other segment includes certain unallocated costs of global staff functions, other corporate expenses and unallocated global operations and technology expenses, Corporate Treasury, certain North America and international legacy consumer loan portfolios, other legacy assets and discontinued operations. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, NY.