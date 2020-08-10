Citigroup Believes Talend SA (TLND) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Tyler Radke from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Talend SA (TLND), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.28, close to its 52-week high of $42.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Radke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 69.1% success rate. Radke covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Microstrategy, Veeva Systems, and Guidewire.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Talend SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.00, which is a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Talend SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $68.12 million and GAAP net loss of $18.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.67 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.75 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Talend SA engages in the provision of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its products include data, cloud, application program interface, and application integration; data governance; talend data fabric; and free and open source. It offers technical support, consulting, and training services. The company was founded by Bertrand Diard and Fabrice Bonan on September 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Surenes, France.