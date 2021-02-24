Citi Trends (CTRN) Receives a Buy from Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum analyst Jeremy Hamblin initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Citi Trends (CTRN) yesterday and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.31, close to its 52-week high of $84.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamblin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 57.7% success rate. Hamblin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Kirkland’s, and Five Below.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Citi Trends with a $93.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $84.20 and a one-year low of $6.70. Currently, Citi Trends has an average volume of 189.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CTRN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Citi Trends, Inc. engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.