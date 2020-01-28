CIT Group (CIT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on CIT Group (CIT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 70.9% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Goldman Sachs Group, and Bank of America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CIT Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.50.

Based on CIT Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $143 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $91.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CIT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.