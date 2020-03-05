CIT Group (CIT) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on CIT Group (CIT), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.37, close to its 52-week low of $36.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

CIT Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.00.

Based on CIT Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $131 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $91.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CIT in relation to earlier this year.

CIT Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.