Cisco Systems (CSCO) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

In a report released today, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Cisco Systems (CSCO), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 66.5% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Cisco Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Cleveland Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Cisco Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.98 billion and net profit of $2.77 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.96 billion and had a net profit of $3.04 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSCO in relation to earlier this year.

Cisco Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security. The company was founded by Sandra Lerner and Leonard Bosack on December 10, 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.