Cisco Systems (CSCO) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained a Buy rating on Cisco Systems (CSCO) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 61.0% success rate. Rakers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Western Digital, and Seagate Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cisco Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.14, implying a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Cisco Systems’ market cap is currently $171B and has a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10975.40.

Cisco Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security. The company was founded by Sandra Lerner and Leonard Bosack on December 10, 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.