Cisco Systems (CSCO) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron assigned a Buy rating to Cisco Systems (CSCO) yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.50, close to its 52-week high of $50.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.7% and a 80.3% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Citrix Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cisco Systems with a $49.89 average price target, which is a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $50.28 and a one-year low of $32.40. Currently, Cisco Systems has an average volume of 20.21M.

Cisco Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security. The company was founded by Sandra Lerner and Leonard Bosack on December 10, 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

