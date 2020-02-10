Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on February 5, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse reiterated a Hold rating on Cisco Systems (CSCO), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 51.5% success rate. Badri covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cisco Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.26, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Cisco Systems’ market cap is currently $203.5B and has a P/E ratio of 19.11. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.91.

