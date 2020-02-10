Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Buy rating on Cisco Systems (CSCO) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 73.3% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Varonis Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Cisco Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.26, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Cisco Systems’ market cap is currently $203.5B and has a P/E ratio of 19.11. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.91.

